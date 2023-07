Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 July 2023 08:07 Hits: 2

Russia overnight launched its first drone attack in the area around Ukraine’s capital in nearly two weeks, officials said on July 2, one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia could be preparing an explosion at the massive Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-kyiv-drone-attack-zaporizhzhya-nuclear-risk/32485728.html