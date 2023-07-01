Obama: Trump’s indictment reinforces that 'nobody is above the law'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 21:38 Hits: 2

Former president Barack Obama said Saturday that the indictment of Donald Trump reinforced the notion that nobody in the United States is above the law.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Obama was asked about the "spectacle" of an indictment of a former president, as well as someone who has been federally indicted running for the presidency, and how that might be perceived from people around the world.

"It's less than ideal," Obama replied, laughing. He added that the indictment itself shows something about our country's legal system.



"The fact that we have a former president who is having to answer to charges brought by prosecutors does uphold the basic notion that nobody is above the law," he said. "And the allegations will now be sorted out through a court process."

Obama said he's "more concerned" about the fact that, more broadly, we've been seeing gerrymandering, silencing of critics through legislative changes, and attempts to intimidate the press.

"A strand of anti-Democratic sentiment that we've seen in the United States," he said, adding that it is more popular "right now" in the Republican Party.

"There is less tolerance for ideas that don't suit us," the former president added on Saturday.

