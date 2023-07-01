Williamson 2024 campaign hires third manager since March: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 22:15 Hits: 2

Since March, 2024 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson has seen massive turnover among her campaign staff.

On Friday, according to NBC, the New York Times best-selling author named a third campaign manager over a span of only three months.

The Daily Beast reported last month that several former staffers for the 2024 hopeful have cited "'poor leadership skills' and 'an inability to delegate properly,' which "has led 'at least 10 staffers' to quit after only two months."

The new campaign manager — Carlos Cordona — according to NBC, is not new to working with Williamson, as he was previously her New Hampshire state director.

NBC reports:

Cardona says he was suffering from homelessness when he first moved to New Hampshire and credits the state for his upward mobility. Cardona ran for a New Hampshire state House seat in both 2018 and 2020 but fell short in both elections. He believes Williamson’s progressive platform can garner more success than he had heading into 2024.

Contrary to Williamson's critics, Cardona told the news outlet "Marianne is a boss just like any other boss," adding he believes a "double standard" exists when it comes to women's' leadership in politics.

He said, "I'm not sure the men in this race are being looked at under the same lens when it comes to staffing."

Regarding his goal of helping Williamson win the election, Cardona emphasized "We're going to spend some serious time in New Hampshire," adding, "Joe Biden's not campaigning here, there's a huge opportunity to talk to voters here that are not being heard or listened to."

