Chris Christie: Trump is terrified of jail because he's a 'control freak'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 23:00 Hits: 2

There is nothing more terrifying than jail to Donald Trump, who is a "complete control freak," according to Chris Christie.

Christie, who has been consistently hammering at Trump as the former New Jersey governor makes his own case for why he should be the president, said in an interview published on Saturday that Trump will show up at the GOP presidential debates despite claims that he won't. This is because of the former president's ego, Christie said.

“I think that he’ll show up at the debates because his ego won’t permit him not to,” Christie said in an article published by the New York Times Saturday.

“'He can’t have a big TV show that he’s not on,'" the outlet reported Christie saying. "He smiled, adding: 'He’s on Truth Social going bonkers, and no one’s paying attention? He won’t deal well with that.'"

Christie, who is one of the few GOP presidential contenders choosing to take on Trump directly by calling him out for falsehoods, also suggested that Fox News is done with being the chosen Trump station.

“I’ve known Rupert for a long time,” Christie said in the interview. “I suspect Rupert’s view is, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Asked if Trump is "scared," as was implied by his former appointee John Kelly, Christie said, "He’s scared... Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak.”

"Trump is playing checkers, not chess, Christie said, just scrambling to make that next jump," according to the interview.

You can read the full interview right here.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/christie-trump-terrified-control-freak/