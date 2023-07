Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 July 2023 09:17 Hits: 3

The mayor of Paris suburb L'Hay-les-Roses says his wife and one of his children were injured in the ramming. Beijing says a bus carrying Chinese tourists was attacked in Marseille. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-riots-mayor-says-rioters-ram-into-his-house/live-66092664?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf