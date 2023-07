Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 July 2023 04:51 Hits: 2

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv after a 12-day break, a Ukrainian military official said on Sunday, with air defence systems destroying all targets on their approach. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230702-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-russia-launches-first-overnight-drone-attack-on-kyiv-in-12-days