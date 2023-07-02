???? Live: French police arrest hundreds amid decline in violence in fifth night of unrest

Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 July 2023 04:59 Hits: 2

French police arrested at least 719 people during a fifth night of uprisings across the country on Saturday night following the funeral of 17-year-old Nahel earlier that day. The interior ministry said that the level of violence appeared to have declined since anger first broke out after the teenager was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

