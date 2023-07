Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 10:46 Hits: 6

While the US economy appears to have avoided a recession so far, many forecasters still expect a mild one in the coming months, and leading economic indicators have continued their 14-month decline. The situation is precarious, and much will depend on fiscal and monetary policy.

