Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 09:02 Hits: 3

A British study has investigated misogyny, sexual harassment and violence in the music industry. Too often the victims are blamed, as the authors told DW.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/misogyny-and-sexual-violence-in-the-music-industry/a-66078660?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf