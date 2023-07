Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 09:07 Hits: 3

Maria Corina Machado was set to run for the president of Venezuela against Nicolas Maduro in 2024. Officials said the ban was triggered by her support for US sanctions and Maduro's rival Juan Guaido.

