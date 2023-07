Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 10:24 Hits: 3

The Netherlands is marking a century and a half since the end of the Dutch slave trade which transported Africans to the Americas. It is not yet clear whether King Willem-Alexander will issue a formal apology.

