???? Live: French police arrest more than 1,300 people in fourth night of riots

🔴 Live: French police arrest more than 1,300 people in fourth night of riots French police arrested more than 1,300 people nationwide during a fourth consecutive night of rioting over the killing of teenager Nahel M. by police, the interior ministry said Saturday. Family and friends will hold a funeral gathering for him in his hometown of Nanterre, but have requested that journalists and the public stay away. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

