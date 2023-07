Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 02:28 Hits: 3

The column is the most complained-about article for the Independent Press Standards Organisation, which said it generated over 25,000 complaints from members of the public.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/entertainment/jeremy-clarkson-column-meghan-was-sexist-uk-press-regulator-rules-3599286