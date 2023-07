Category: World Published on Saturday, 01 July 2023 03:10 Hits: 3

This June, The American Rifleman turned 100. The faded, yellowing pages of past issues reveal how much the NRA has changed, and how much its modern leaders have to hide.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/the-magazine-the-nra-doesn%E2%80%99t-want-you-to-know-about-smyth-20230630/