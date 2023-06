Category: World Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 09:01 Hits: 2

The Russian ruble slumped to a more than 15-month low against the dollar on June 30, weighed down by domestic political risk concerns after an aborted armed mutiny over the weekend and lacking support drivers.

