Maddow hails Biden's ability to stay out of the gutter despite GOP authoritarian fear

MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Joy Ann Reid appeared on "Deadline White House" Thursday following an interview with President Joe Biden.

In the analysis after the interview, host Nicolle Wallace marveled at Biden's willingness to keep calm and carry on when it comes to democracy and the American people. It is the kind of faith that the hosts all argued they're not sure they share.



Reid recalled Wallace asking Biden specifically about the Justice Department, "which was so politicized by his predecessor... and he was very clear I'm not going to comment on cases about Jan. 6. I'm not going to do anything that this previous president established as what presidents do."

She went on to say that thus far, Biden continues to believe "that these institutions can work. If he does normal politics and lets people see he is doing normal things, getting them roads and bridges and putting infrastructure money into their communities, that Americans are mostly team normal. He has won on that bet. We may be cynical in the world in the media, but he has won on that bet. He has been in politics since he was 29. I think maybe he is on to something that maybe we can't see from where we are. I'm terrified, but he is not."

"I think he is, Joy. I think he is. But I think the tools that he is willing to use do not betray the institutions he reveres," Wallace explained. "Which is interesting also. I think he is. I'm not sure -- because I think that's why the questions don't elicit defensiveness. He is almost selling me on, 'I haven't talked to the DOJ about anything! It's not going to break my promise!' The question about the court isn't like; they're doing fine. It's like — it's this restraint that I pick up. It's not that he is calmer than we are, Joy. I think it's just that the faith in the institutions, which — all four of us have covered the Republican strategy of burning them down."



She cited Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is running a presidential campaign on destroying American norms, bringing down parts of the American government. By contrast, Biden trusts the institutions and those running them.

Naming a number of horrifying things that have happened to bring down American norms due to the Supreme Court, Reid confessed, "I see this sort of calm demeanor, and I don't know how he maintains it. Maybe he is screaming inside the way I am on the outside. I don't know if his calm institutionalism can really withstand this just onslaught from the Republican Party against all the advances of the 20th century all at once."

But Maddow explained that's exactly what true faith looks like in democracy and institutions.

She recalled Wallace asking about foreign policy issues around Russia and Vladimir Putin as well as Donald Trump, and even in the comments about those issues, she said she saw him again turn to his faith in democracy over authoritarianism.

"It's not he is saying the right are combatants and he is not," Maddow continued. "He is not an institutionalist, just playing defense. He is saying what we stand for is democracy and the institutions of democracy. An independent Justice Department. A non-politicized court. He doesn't want to expand it. Standing up for our NATO allies in Ukraine, because the fascist government of Russia is marching on them. He is saying, I'm a combatant, and what I stand for is democracy. What we will stand up for, and not only lead by example but we're going to protect with all our might despite any prevailing winds, are the institutions that make democracy work. That means standing up for DOJ, and a non-politicized court, and voluntary alliances against fascism. He is saying, I will be the leader of the free world. You may not like I'm not willing to get down in the mud and battle with the authoritarians, but I'm not going to dismantle democracy."

