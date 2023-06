Category: World Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 08:32 Hits: 2

Less than a week after the Wagner Group's attempted coup, uncertainty reigns in Russia. Opponents of Vladimir Putin are considering other threats to his leadership, including the economy. The oil price is a major hitch.

