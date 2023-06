Category: World Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 09:14 Hits: 3

The UK minister said he was leaving due to government's "apathy" and accused PM Rishi Sunak of being "uninterested" in environmental matters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-environment-minister-quits-with-stinging-criticism-of-pm-sunak/a-66078916?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf