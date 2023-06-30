???? Live: Macron to hold new crisis meeting after third night of violence in France

Category: World Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 04:39 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron called a new government emergency meeting on Friday after a third night of violent clashes between protesters and police in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse and Lille. Some 40,000 police officers were deployed in France on Thursday night – nearly four times the number mobilised on Wednesday – and 667 people were arrested, the interior minister said. Protests were sparked by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old on Tuesday that shocked the nation. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

