???? Live: Russia will emerge ‘stronger’ from Wagner rebellion, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

Published on Friday, 30 June 2023

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow would emerge from the aftermath of the Wagner mercenary group’s aborted rebellion "stronger" than before. The uprising sparked the largest political crisis in decades in Russia and posed a potential threat to President Vladimir Putin’s authority. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell had warned ahead of a bloc summit on Thursday that a "weaker" Putin would pose a "greater danger". Follow our liveblog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

