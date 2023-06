Category: World Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 09:21 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: Two policemen have claimed trial at a Magistrate's Court here to physically assaulting two people in separate incidents. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/06/30/two-cops-plead-not-guilty-to-assault