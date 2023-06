Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 12:24 Hits: 2

While Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin abandoned his march on Moscow, his aborted rebellion has exposed the institutional decay of President Vladimir Putin’s corrupt regime. Despite Putin’s lofty visions of imperial grandeur, his reliance on mercenaries has exposed his “empire” as dysfunctional and nearly ungovernable.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/prigozhin-rebellion-exposes-putin-diseased-governance-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2023-06