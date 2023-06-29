The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate Silence : Corporate Media Still Failing to Link Wildfires Extreme Weather to Climate Crisis

We speak with author Genevieve Guenther about “climate silence” and how the corporate media routinely fails in reporting on worsening extreme weather events. “You need to connect the dots from what you’re reporting to the climate crisis, and then through the climate crisis to the use of fossil fuels that is heating up our planet,” says Guenther, whose forthcoming book is titled The Language of Climate Politics.

