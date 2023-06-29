'Dangerous practice': Michigan Democrats pass bills that would prohibit conversion therapy

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 01:43 Hits: 2

The majority Democratic Michigan state legislature passed two pieces of legislation that would ban conversion therapy for minors Wednesday — and also make the state the 22nd to do so, CNN reports.

Per CNN, in what would be a win for LGBTQ+ rights advocates, the first bill would ban "mental health professionals from engaging in conversion therapy with minors," and result in "disciplinary action" in the form of "a suspended or revoked license" if violated.

The second bill, according to the report, "aims to add the definition of conversion therapy to the state's mental health code," which is "any practice or treatment by a mental health professional that seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including, but not limited to, efforts to change behavior or gender expression or to reduce or eliminate sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward an individual of the same gender."

Sarah Warbelow, vice president of legal at Human Rights Campaign, told CNN, "No one should live in fear of being subjected to the discredited and dangerous practice of so-called conversation therapy."

She added, "While it's a shame that this practice has been allowed to take place for so long, today's passage is just another example of how Michigan is rapidly progressing toward being a more inclusive and safe state for LGBTQ+ people."

If passed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D), the laws will go into effect after 90 days.

In March, the Democratic leader signed legislation that added "sexual orientation and gender identity to the state's 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), helping protect LGBTQ+ people against discrimination in the fields of education, employment, housing, and public accommodations."

CNN's full report is available at this link.

