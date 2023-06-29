11 Homes Destroyed by Fire in Displaced Yemeni Camp

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 05:34 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that A fire broke out in a camp for displaced people in western Yemen; it destroyed 11 houses.

According to the report, the fire was caused by fireworks used in the Eid al-Adha celebration in the Al-Qanawis district of Hodeida province.

Furniture, food, and livestock were consumed by the flames, but no one was injured.

The report also stated that financial aid was provided to support the affected families, who were left without means of sustenance.

Moreover, al-Masirah TV also underscored the urgent need for intervention to secure new housing for these families and to provide them with the necessary assistance.

Many camps for displaced people in Yemen are prone to floods and fires.



After a recent fire in Bin Aboud displacement camp in Marib, EU support enabled @UNFPAYemen to provide relief. Affected families were given shelter and other essentials. pic.twitter.com/eCY641yCbB May 16, 2023

According to the United Nations, 4.5 million Yemenis, or 14 percent of the population, have been forced to flee their homes because of the conflict.

Official data show that approximately 66 percent of the displaced people live in dangerous locations, characterized by widespread food insecurity and lack of basic services.

Yemen has been involved in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthis seized control of several northern provinces.

According to official records, the war has taken the lives of tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of starvation.

