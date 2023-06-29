8th OPEC International Seminar To Be Hold in July

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 06:27 Hits: 2

Many ministers and international organizations representatives have confirmed their assistance to the 8th OPEC International Seminar to be hold in Vienna, Austria from July 5 to 6.

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), OPEC member countries, oil-producing and consuming nations oil and energy companies, academics, and other industry experts will also be present in the two-day seminar.

According to the seminar's official website, OPEC secretary general Haitham Al Ghais, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and UAE energy minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, among others, have been confirmed as speakers at the upcoming event.

Participants will address key issues and challenges facing the oil and energy industry, including energy transition, energy poverty alleviation, energy security, climate change policies, investment, technology, and innovation.

This year's seminar, themed "Towards a sustainable and inclusive energy transition," will feature a slate of high-level roundtables, ministerial sessions, and exhibitions.

"The OPEC International Seminar has an outstanding record for both the caliber of participants and the high level of discussions that take place on the leading issues affecting the energy sector, especially at this critical time in the global industry," Al Ghais said.

The 7th OPEC International Seminar, held in 2018, attracted nearly 1,000 participants from over 50 countries and regions.

The current series of OPEC International Seminar was inaugurated in 2001 and provides a platform for high-level discussions and cooperation on key industry issues.

