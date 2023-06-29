The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: EU leaders to discuss Russia's aborted rebellion, further Ukraine support in Brussels

Category: World Hits: 2

🔴 Live: EU leaders to discuss Russia's aborted rebellion, further Ukraine support in Brussels European Union leaders will on Thursday discuss the repercussions of the Wagner Group's aborted rebellion in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow's invasion at a summit in Brussels. The leaders will also talk with NATO head Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what role the EU could play in Western commitments to bolster Ukraine's security. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230629-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-eu-leaders-to-discuss-russia-s-aborted-rebellion-further-ukraine-support-in-brussels

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version