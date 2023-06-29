???? Live: EU leaders to discuss Russia's aborted rebellion, further Ukraine support in Brussels

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 06:03 Hits: 2

European Union leaders will on Thursday discuss the repercussions of the Wagner Group's aborted rebellion in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow's invasion at a summit in Brussels. The leaders will also talk with NATO head Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what role the EU could play in Western commitments to bolster Ukraine's security. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

