Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 09:39 Hits: 7

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, London’s Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday, in a major setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has pledged to stop migrants arriving across the Channel in small boats. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/06/29/uk-court-rules-plan-to-relocate-asylum-seekers-to-rwanda-is-unlawful