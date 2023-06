Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 15:30 Hits: 2

Despite its comprehensive and adaptable economic system, China cannot disengage fully from global supply chains – at least not without paying a heavy price. But the same is true of the West: just as Chinese industry would suffer massively from the economy’s isolation, so would Western businesses.

