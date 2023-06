Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 07:52 Hits: 3

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are discussing a $2.5 billion "standby arrangement" of six to nine months, the Dawn newspaper reported on June 28, quoting an unnamed official.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistan-imf-weighing-billion-standby-arrangement/32480295.html