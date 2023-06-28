???? Live: Death toll rises from Russian strike on Kramatorsk restaurant

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 04:48 Hits: 3

The death toll has risen to eight from a Russian missile strike that hit a crowded restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, emergency services said on Wednesday, adding that 60 people were injured. Rescue workers are still searching through the rubble of the destroyed building, emergency officials said. A FRANCE 24 journalist who was in the restaurant when the strike hit was not injured. Read our liveblog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

