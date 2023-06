Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 08:16 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s former Kemaman MP Datuk Seri Shabery Cheek has been appointed as the new Felda chairman. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/06/28/shabery-cheek-appointed-as-felda-chairman