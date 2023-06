Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 19:47 Hits: 2

Residents of Thailand’s Ban Sop Lan village are pushing back against efforts to expand the boundaries of a nearby national park.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2023/0627/In-Thailand-conservation-drive-and-Indigenous-traditions-collide?icid=rss