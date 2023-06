Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 20:36 Hits: 3

The Supreme Court seems to be avoiding adding stress to democracy with its decision striking down the “independent state legislature” theory in setting federal election rules.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2023/0627/Upholding-democracy-Supreme-Court-strikes-down-election-theory?icid=rss