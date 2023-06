Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 14:31 Hits: 2

With Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin having ordered his mercenaries to halt their advance on Moscow and exiled himself to Belarus, one might assume that Vladimir Putin has escaped the most brazen challenge to his rule to date. But despite its failure, Prigozhin’s mutiny may have exposed fundamental weaknesses in the Putin regime.

