Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 15:15 Hits: 3

By leveraging Turkey’s geopolitical position to secure financial assistance from other countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was able to sustain his populist spending spree until Turks cast their ballots in May. But now, reality will bite – and it will not be pretty.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/erdogan-turkey-faces-post-election-economic-reckoning-by-anne-o-krueger-2023-06