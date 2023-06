Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 09:51 Hits: 3

Two new studies indicate that anti-Jewish racism and various forms of intersectional discrimination are widespread in Germany. At the same time, there is growing awareness and more reporting of discriminatory incidents.

