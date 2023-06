Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 10:11 Hits: 3

A UN report says Afghans are struggling to access medical and psychosocial help due to a sharp drop in donor funding since the Taliban took power in Kabul.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-un-says-over-1-000-civilians-killed-since-taliban-takeover/a-66040961?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf