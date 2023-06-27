???? Live: Wagner Group to hand over military equipment to Russian army, defence ministry says

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 06:53 Hits: 2

Russia's mercenary Wagner Group is preparing to hand over heavy military equipment to the country's regular armed forces, the defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The mercenary group launched a failed rebellion on Saturday that brought armed troops within 200 km of Moscow. Read our liveblog for the latest developments in Russia and the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2)

