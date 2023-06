Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 09:47 Hits: 12

Twenty-six Ugandans on Tuesday sued French oil giant TotalEnergies in Paris for reparations over alleged human rights violations at its massive megaprojects in the country.

