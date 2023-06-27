The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

These videos do not show clashes between the Wagner Group and Russian forces

These videos do not show clashes between the Wagner Group and Russian forces In the aftermath of the armed rebellion attempt by Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner mercenary group against the Russian army command on Saturday June 24, people began sharing images online purporting to show the two sides fighting. But at least two of these videos were taken from the video game Arma 3 – and it's not the first time this military video game has been used to spread misinformation.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20230627-wagner-militia-rebellion-yevgeny-prigozhin-russia-debunked

