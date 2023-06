Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 06:54 Hits: 2

On the back of the ‘Public Room’ scandal, North Macedonia made stalking a crime in February – but so far only one charge has actually been filed.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2023/06/27/in-north-macedonia-crime-of-online-stalking-still-goes-unpunished/