Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 09:21 Hits: 2

After losing mass for more than a quarter-century, the Greenland Ice Sheet is perilously close to a tipping point beyond which its dynamics and structure would fundamentally and irreversibly shift, triggering a massive increase in sea levels. But it is not too late to avoid the worst.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/greenland-ice-sheet-cannot-survive-glacial-pace-of-climate-talks-by-twila-moon-2023-06