Putin's Creation: History of Russia's Mercenary Wagner Group Its Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

Monday, 26 June 2023

As part of our roundtable discussion, we speak with political science professor Kimberly Marten, expert on the Wagner Group, who says this weekend’s mutiny by the mercenary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is part of a game of “smoke and mirrors” between Russian power players. She details Prigozhin’s long history as “Putin’s servant” and says Wagner “is not really a private military group,” but has a long history of being contracted by the Russian state. “We’re just at the beginning of what’s going to happen, but neither Prighozin nor Putin came out looking very good,” says Marten.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2023/6/26/wagner_revolt_kimberly_marten