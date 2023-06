Category: World Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 10:06 Hits: 3

A court in Russia's Far East has decided to transfer to a less restricted psychiatric clinic a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-anti-putin-shaman-gabyshev-psychiatric-transfer/32476151.html