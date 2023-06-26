Zelenskyy: 'The world must put pressure on Russia'

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 01:39 Hits: 2

Following a turbulent weekend in Russia, President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone Sunday, The Daily Beast reports.

According to Politico, the White House says "the leaders discussed the tumult in Russia and Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, and Biden 'reaffirmed unwavering U.S. support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid.'"

Politico also notes:

Tensions between Russian leadership and the head of the Wagner mercenary group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reached a boiling point over the weekend after Prigozhin accused the Russian military of firing on his forces and promised a 'march of justice.' But by Saturday evening, Prigozhin had pulled back his forces, which he claimed had occupied the military command center at Rostov-on-Don, a major city in southern Russia.

Zelenskyy said in a tweet."We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored."

The Daily Beast's full report is available at this link (subscription required). Politico's report is here.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/zelenskyy-world-pressureon-russia/