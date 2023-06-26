Former Pence aide tells DeSantis to fight back and 'punch Trump in the face'

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 02:05 Hits: 2

The former Homeland Security aide to former Vice President Mike Pence encouraged Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to be more assertive in attacking Trump.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta with Molly Jong-Fast, Olivia Troye mentioned the unique way in which former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) is refusing to take anything from Trump and delivering rhetorical blows over and over. The man Trump calls "Meatball Ron" should follow suit.

Acosta brought up the recent poll numbers for the GOP candidates. Despite Trump's "legal hot water," he's still making gains.

"I think that the Chris Christie approach is the best approach. You have to come out and punch Trump in the face and talk to the voters directly and say, this is what's going on here. I think what has helped Trump is the fact that so many Republicans in leadership and elected officials have repeated some of these talking points. It's about the weaponization of the Department of Justice,'" Troye quoted from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). "'It's about them going after you, attacking the FBI!' All of that instead of focusing and saying, by the way, Donald Trump put the national security at risk for all of you. For all Americans. That's what this person has done. But that is not what the machine is doing. And, you know, that's all part of the fundraising scheme as well, right? The grift continues through all of this because fearmongering works."

Progressive Jong-Fast gave Trump credit for managing to craft a message that it seems like everyone is the victim, and he has somehow come to save them as the Jesus figure.

"Leave it to Trump to speak before a crowd of evangelicals is play the martyr, I guess," Acosta quipped.

"He's saying that they're coming after him not because he did crimes, not because he refused to return the documents, which is what makes sense, but instead because somehow he was too MAGA for the mainstream world," said Jong-Fast. "I mean, it works. His people like it. He's done well with this messaging."



The women went on to discuss the former president being stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to abortion. The restrictions are wildly unpopular, and American women are furious. Trump wants to brag that he put the judges on the bench that got rid of Roe. It's a good applause line for some crowds, but not for voters Trump will need.

See the video of the discussion below or at the link here.

Former Pence aide tells DeSantis to fight back and 'punch Trump in the face' www.youtube.com

