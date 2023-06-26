'Like he’s some Adonis?' Christie remains unmoved by Trump weight jokes

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 10:14 Hits: 3

Former President Donald Trump has, more than once, attacked ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's weight, as a way to intimidate his rival GOP hopeful.

Politico reports, during a Sunday interview with Fox News' Howard Kurtz, Christie retaliated, calling Trump "a bully on the schoolyard," asking, "Oh, like he's some Adonis?"

When asked about "whether all his attacks on Trump were futile because the Republican Party he is seeking to lead in 2024 doesn’t really exist anymore," according to the report, Christie replied, "I don't think so. I think the things that I’m talking about in our campaign, about doing big things again, about being a leader on the world stage, about reforming our educational system to give urban kids a chance to be able to really achieve and accomplish everything that their God-given potential has, those are future issues — those are future issues, not past ones."

Christie's interview with Hurtz comes after the GOP hopeful spoke to a crowd of conservatives who booed the former governor for criticizing Trump.

"I'm running because he's let us down," Christie said, adding, Trump "calls me names and belittles me. Those kinds of things makes our country smaller."

Similarly, the former governor told Kurtz, "Here's my message to him: I don't care what he says about me, and I don't care what he thinks about me, and he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while — maybe he'd drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms."

