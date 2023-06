Category: World Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 04:10 Hits: 2

The US Coast Guard said Sunday it had launched an investigation into the cause of the underwater implosion that destroyed the small submersible Titan, with the loss of all five people aboard during a dive to the Titanic wreck.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230626-us-coast-guard-launches-investigation-into-titanic-submersible-tragedy