Live: Russian defence minister makes first TV appearance since Wagner uprising

🔴 Live: Russian defence minister makes first TV appearance since Wagner uprising Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has visited a command post for Russian forces in Ukraine, state media reported on Monday, marking his first TV appearance since the Wagner paramilitary group's failed uprising. Wagner mercenaries headed back to their base on Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow their leader to avoid treason charges and accept exile in neighbouring Belarus. Read our liveblog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

